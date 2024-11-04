The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) will deploy federal monitors to observe elections in Prince William County, Manassas, and Manassas Park on Election Day. These monitors will focus on ensuring local compliance with federal voting laws, specifically related to accessibility for voters with disabilities and the availability of language assistance.

Susan Reed, the Voter Registrar for Manassas, confirmed the DOJ’s involvement, stating, “DOJ has contacted me and have agreed to allow DOJ to monitor the precincts. The DOJ monitored right after Manassas City was language required several years ago. The DOJ’s focus is ensuring localities are making progress with ADA and language requirements. I have had positive feedback and also helpful suggestions from them. The DOJ’s monitors are doing their job to ensure federal laws are being followed, and Manassas City wants to adhere to federal law.”

Eric Olsen, the Director of Elections and General Registrar for Prince William County, noted that DOJ monitoring is not new to the area. “The Dept. of Justice has had monitors in several counties around the state, including Prince William County, for several recent general elections. They are generally focused on compliance with federal laws such as ADA and language assistance, so this isn’t anything new,” Olsen explained. “Their feedback is generally helpful, and we want to make sure we are compliant with all federal laws. DOJ has had monitors at polling places for many elections I have been a part of in MD, DC, and VA over the last 14 years. They must comply with the same observation rules that partisan and international observers must adhere to.”

Monitoring Prince William County, Manassas, and Manassas Park is part of a broader DOJ initiative to oversee compliance with federal voting rights laws in 86 jurisdictions nationwide on Election Day.

The Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division will coordinate the effort, deploying personnel from multiple divisions, including the Civil Rights Division, U.S. Attorney’s Offices, and federal observers from the Office of Personnel Management. Throughout Election Day, DOJ representatives will contact state and local election officials to address potential issues.

The Civil Rights Division’s Voting Section enforces federal statutes designed to protect the right to vote, including the Voting Rights Act, National Voter Registration Act, Help America Vote Act, Uniformed and Overseas Citizens Absentee Voting Act, and various Civil Rights Acts. The division’s Disability Rights Section ensures compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), guaranteeing full and equal voting access for individuals with disabilities. Additionally, the Criminal Section enforces statutes against voter intimidation and suppression based on race, color, national origin, or religion.

On Election Day, the public can report potential voting rights violations directly to DOJ personnel. Complaints can be filed through the department’s website at civilrights.justice.gov or by calling 800-253-3931.