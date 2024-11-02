Opening of Puller Veterans Care Center Delayed to 2025, Virginia Officials Confirm

The Puller Veterans Care Center, a long-awaited state-run facility for Northern Virginia veterans, will not open by the end of 2024, as previously expected. Virginia Department of Veterans Services (VDVS) officials now anticipate the facility will open in early 2025, marking the latest in a series of setbacks for the project, which has been delayed multiple times since its original 2022 target.

“No, it’s not going to be ready by the end of the year,” confirmed Commissioner Charles Ziegler, who assumed his role in January. Ziegler cited pandemic-related labor shortages, ADA compliance issues, and ongoing quality control efforts as factors contributing to the revised timeline.

A History of Delays

The Puller Veterans Care Center has encountered numerous hurdles since its inception. The project began in 2010 when VDVS first applied for federal funding to establish a new care center in Northern Virginia. After state funds were allocated in 2016, the Vint Hill site in Fauquier County was selected for its favorable economic support from local officials.

Construction formally began with a groundbreaking in 2017. However, as FauquierNow.com first reported, stringent federal design requirements slowed progress, prompting a redesign in 2018. The new plan reduced the facility from 10 to eight buildings, accommodating 128 residents, and included additional amenities such as a chapel, activity rooms, and secure courtyards. In 2019, a $34 million federal grant, matched by state funding, brought the project’s budget to $68 million.

Unexpected issues, including non-compliant door frames, were discovered as recently as 2022, setting back the timeline further. Earlier this year, VDVS projected the center would open in late 2024; however, this target has since shifted to early 2025.

Ziegler emphasized that the Virginia Department of Veterans Services holds the contractor accountable for all delays and rework, assuring the public that taxpayers will not be impacted by additional costs. “We have measures in place to ensure the contractor fulfills the contract, and any overpayments will be addressed through the proper channels,” he said.

Steven J. Combs, VDVS Chief Deputy Commissioner, told FauquierNow.com that construction issues were identified and addressed promptly to ensure full ADA compliance. The next steps will involve passing final inspections and securing a certificate of occupancy, a process expected to take three to four months.

The delay has also impacted hiring, with only 13 of the planned 200 staff positions currently filled. Combs explained that hiring will resume three to four months before the facility opens, with approximately 60 staff members expected to be onboarded by the time the first residents move in.

The Puller Veterans Care Center will feature 128 individual rooms arranged into 16-room “households.” Staffing levels will increase gradually with resident admissions, aiming to reach a 96% occupancy rate within 16-18 months.