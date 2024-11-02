Man, 43, of Woodbridge Identified as Homicide Victim

On October 30, multiple suspects were arrested in connection with the murder of a 43-year-old man identified as Jason Thomas Blake, who was found deceased in a vehicle on October 27. The investigation revealed that the victim had been shot after an altercation during a drug-related meeting, and the suspects were involved in his abduction and murder.

Press Release from Prince William County Police Department:

Murder Investigation *ARRESTS | VICTIM IDENTIFIED – On October 30, detectives obtained arrest warrants and later apprehended multiple suspects in connection to the murder of a 43-year-old man who was found deceased in the 18500 block of Triangle Street in Triangle (22172) on October 27. The victim was handcuffed and located by an acquaintance in the backseat of his vehicle that was parked in the above area. The victim had been shot multiple times and was pronounced dead at the scene. The investigation revealed on October 25, the victim met with multiple acquaintances, identified as the accused men below, at a home on Cherry Hill Rd in Dumfries to purchase narcotics and sell a firearm. During the encounter, an altercation ensued, and the victim was handcuffed and forcibly abducted from the residence against his will. The victim was eventually taken to a secluded area along Triangle St where he was shot and killed. As the investigation progressed, the three accused men were subsequently identified as being present at the time of the abduction or were present or directly involved in the victim’s murder. Following the investigation, the below listed suspects were arrested. Anyone with information that can aid in the investigation is asked to contact the police.

Identified:

The deceased was identified as Jason Thomas BLAKE, 43, of Woodbridge

Homicide Investigation [Previously Released] – On October 27 at 10:34AM, officers responded to a residence located at the 18500 block of Triangle Street in Triangle (22172) for a report of an injured adult male found inside a vehicle. The investigation revealed the victim was found by an acquaintance with life-threatening injuries and later pronounced dead at the scene. The victim’s injuries were determined to be suspicious in nature and not self-inflicted. Detectives are actively investigating the incident and are seeking to speak with anyone who has information to aid in the investigation. Preliminarily, this incident does not appear to be random. The identity of the deceased, a 43-year-old male, will be released pending notifications of a next-of-kin. More information will be released as it becomes available. The investigation continues.

Arrested between October 30-31:

Jerrome Thomas BARNES, 40, of 3200 Jasper Hill Ct [near] Dumfries

Charged with murder, use of a firearm in commission of a felony, abduction, and conspiracy to commit a felony

Jackson Arthur CRISLER, 30, of 14029 Matthews Dr in Woodbridge

Charged with murder, use of a firearm in commission of a felony, abduction, conspiracy to commit a felony, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

Tryevon Elgha DAVIS, 31, of 2158 Cherry Hill Rd [near] Dumfries

Charged with 1 count of accessory before the fact in commission of a felony, 1 count of conspiracy to commit a felony, 2 counts of use of a firearm in commission of a felony, and 1 count of abduction

Court Date: Pending | Bond: All Held WITHOUT Bond