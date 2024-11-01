Stafford County to Host Annual Christmas Tree Lighting with a Special Visit from Santa

The holiday season is kicking off with a festive celebration as Stafford County prepares for its annual Christmas Tree Lighting event, which will take place on December 6 at the George L. Gordon, Jr. Government Center, located at 1300 Courthouse Road.

This year’s event promises an extra sprinkle of holiday cheer, as Santa Claus himself will make a special appearance, offering families the chance to capture memorable photos and share their Christmas wish lists. The festivities will include plenty of opportunities for photos, holiday decorations, and the chance to enjoy the beautiful illumination of the county’s Christmas tree, set against the scenic backdrop of Stafford Parks.

The event is a family-friendly gathering that invites residents of all ages to celebrate and spread holiday cheer.

Stafford County Tree Lighting is a cherished local tradition. It symbolizes the warmth and togetherness of the holiday season in the community. For more information, visit staffordcountytreelighting.com.