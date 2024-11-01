Renovations Announced at Seven Virginia State Parks, Including Westmoreland

Virginia State Parks has announced that seven parks will undergo extensive cabin and campground renovations starting this fall.

These upgrades aim to improve facilities and enhance the guest experience, though park officials urge visitors to check specific park web pages for the most up-to-date information on closures and project timelines.

“These renovations are key to the longevity of our parks,” said Virginia State Parks Director Melissa Baker. “It takes time to upgrade the facilities and make each location more enjoyable for all guests. We look forward to sharing the upgraded cabins and campgrounds when the projects are completed.”

Closures at Westmoreland State Park

Westmoreland State Park, located closest to the Potomac Local region, will be significantly affected. Starting November 1, 2024, all cabins and camping cabins will be closed for renovations, with the closures expected to last through October 2026. The park itself will remain open, and day-use activities will continue as usual, but overnight stays in cabins will be unavailable during the renovation period.

Full List of Affected Parks and Dates

First Landing State Park: All cabins closed from Nov. 1, 2024, through October 2026.

Westmoreland State Park: All cabins and camping cabins closed from Nov. 1, 2024, through October 2026.

Claytor Lake State Park: Campgrounds B and C closed from Nov. 1, 2024, through the 2025 season.

Fairy Stone State Park: The main campground closed from Dec. 2024 through Feb. 28, 2026. Equestrian campground unaffected, but amenities limited.

Grayson Highlands State Park: Hickory Ridge Campground, including campsites, yurts, and bunkhouse, closed from Nov. 2024 through April 2026. Chestnut Hollow Equestrian Campground remains open for the 2025 season.

Bear Creek Lake State Park: Black Oak and Chestnut Campgrounds closed from Oct. 7, 2024, through May 2026. Acorn Camping Loop remains open through Dec. 1, 2024, for tents and small campers under 20 feet.

Douthat State Park: Douthat Lodge area closed to vehicles until further notice; pedestrian access via Guest Lodge Trail remains.

Despite these closures, daily park operations will continue without interruption, allowing visitors to enjoy trails, picnic areas, and other park features.

For more details and to stay informed about renovation updates, visit the Virginia State Parks website or the individual park pages.