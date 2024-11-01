Manassas Park Honors Veterans with Flag Raising Ceremony

On Friday, November 1, at 1 p.m., Manassas Park City held its annual Veterans Flag Ceremony outside City Hall, paying tribute to the men and women serving in the United States Armed Forces.

Led by the Manassas Park Honor Guard, the event commenced with reverence and respect as the American Legion Post 10’s Color Guard presented the colors, marking the beginning of a solemn yet celebratory occasion.

Interim City Manager Keith Nguyen welcomed attendees. Alisha Morka’s rendition of the national anthem followed as voices joined in unison to celebrate the freedoms the veterans fought to protect.

A significant moment in the ceremony came as Commissioner Charles Ziegler, the Virginia Department of Veterans Services commissioner, took the stage. A retired Navy veteran with 31 years of service, Ziegler spoke poignantly about veterans’ sacrifices and the American flag’s enduring symbolism. “The American flag has been the symbol of our nation’s unity, as well as a source of pride and inspiration for millions of citizens,” he remarked. “Every pledge of allegiance we take, and every flag-raising we witness is a celebration, and it honors the deeper meaning of how we live our lives and what we believe.”

Reflecting on the origins of the Pledge of Allegiance, Ziegler emphasized the importance of patriotism and unity in today’s world, drawing a parallel to historical efforts to instill loyalty and respect for the nation. “With all the distractions that we have today, how many of us think about patriotism?” he asked the crowd. “The raising of our flag and our pledge of allegiance embodies patriotism, sacrifice, devotion, security, and loyalty.”

The Honor Guard formally raised the veterans flag, followed by remarks from Constantine Ferssizidis, Board Member of the Northern Virginia Veterans Association, and Josh Himan, a combat-injured Marine and Hylton High School graduate. Himan shared his personal story, highlighting his journey from civilian life to the Marine Corps and his experiences in Afghanistan, where he sustained severe injuries. He credited the support of Semper Fi & America’s Fund with helping him and his family through his recovery. “They were always with me from the very beginning,” he said. “I’m proud to say that Semper Fi has grown to help all branches, supporting over 33,000 veterans across this nation.”

Councilmember Laura Hampton offered a local perspective, sharing stories of veterans from the Manassas area and underscoring their essential role in the community. “Veterans are the very lifeblood of a thriving and vibrant community,” Hampton stated, adding, “The best way to honor veterans’ service is to speak their names, share their stories, and remember their contributions to our country.” She recounted a meeting with local veterans, including Harry Humphrey, a Vietnam veteran who served in the 293rd Engineer Battalion Transportation Company. She called it an honor to witness and share their legacy.

The ceremony concluded with closing remarks from Nguyen, who expressed deep gratitude to all veterans present and nationwide. “As we gather here today, may we continue to honor and support those who served and remember that the freedoms we enjoy are owed to their sacrifices,” he stated.

The Manassas Park Veterans Flag Ceremony poignantly reminds the city of its dedication to honoring its veterans, recognizing their contributions to national security and their integral role in the community. In Manassas Park and Prince William County, veterans make up a significant part of the population, strengthening local businesses, enriching community values, and shaping future generations with their resilience and service.