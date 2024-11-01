Have You Voted Yet? Where to Vote Early Around Us

It’s November, and you know what that means. Election Day is upon us! Early voting is still available until Saturday (Nov. 2), and there are plenty of early polling locations in our area depending on your jurisdiction.

If you don’t plan on voting early, make sure to double-check your current polling place on the Virginia Department of Elections website. On Election Day, polling places will be open 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Here’s a comprehensive list of early voting locations along with ways to access sample ballots.

Prince William County

Prince William County has six early voting locations, including:

Woodbridge Department of Motor Vehicles, 2731 Caton Hill Road

2731 Caton Hill Road A.J. Ferlazzo Building, 15941 Donald Curtis Drive (Woodbridge)

15941 Donald Curtis Drive (Woodbridge) Dumfries Community Center, 17757 Main St.

17757 Main St. Haymarket Gainesville Library, 14780 Lightner Road (Haymarket)

14780 Lightner Road (Haymarket) Prince William County Office of Elections, 9250 Lee Ave. (Manassas)

9250 Lee Ave. (Manassas) Brentsville Courthouse, 12229 Bristow Road

The county has a website where voters can check the wait times at each location before heading out to the location. Check out the sample ballots before heading to the polls.

City of Manassas

Early voting is available in the City of Manassas at 9025 Center St. from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday. The city has six Election Day polling places.

Here is a sample ballot to check before heading to the polls.

Manassas Park

In Manassas Park, early voting is available at City Hall (100 Park Central Plaza) from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Friday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday. There are three polling places for Election Day, and can be found on the state’s website or on a searchable spreadsheet.

Here’s a sample ballot to check out before heading to the polls.

Stafford County

Early voting is available at the new location of the Registrar’s Office at 124 Old Potomac Church Road Suite 205 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Friday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday. There are several polling places on Election Day, so be sure to check the state’s or Stafford County’s websites.

Here’s a sample ballot.

City of Fredericksburg

City of Fredericksburg residents can head out to the Office of Voter Registration and Elections for early voting, located at 601 Caroline St. Suite 500 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Friday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday.

There are a few precincts in the city, so check your specific polling place through the state’s or Fredericksburg’s websites.

Here’s a sample ballot.

Spotsylvania County

Early voting is available in Spotsylvania County at the Lee Hill 1 Building (10300 Spotsylvania Ave., Suite 101) from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Friday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday. Check your specific Election Day polling place at the state’s website.

Here’s a sample ballot.