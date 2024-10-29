Shooting Victim Walks Into Fredericksburg Police Station as Residents Report Gunshots



Fredericksburg City Police are investigating a shooting yesterday, October 28 near the Commons apartment complex located on Cowan Boulevard. Several callers reported hearing gunshots at the same time a man walked into the Fredericksburg Police Department and advised officers he’d been shot.

Fredericksburg City Police:

Yesterday, October 28, 2024 at approximately 7:00 p.m., an individual entered the Fredericksburg Police Department lobby and notified the E-911 center that he had been shot. Officers responded to the lobby and immediately provided lifesaving measures until EMS arrived and transported the male to a nearby hospital.

Around the same time, the Fredericksburg E-911 Center received several phone calls reporting shots fired in the area of the Commons apartment complex. Officers and Detectives responded to the area to conduct interviews and collect evidence.

Detectives are continuing to investigate the incident.