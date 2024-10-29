Mixed Trends in Mail-In and In-Person Voting; Early Ballots Surge

As early voting continues across the area, the voter turnout for 2024 reflects shifts in participation compared to previous election cycles, with mixed trends between mail-in and in-person ballots.

Manassas Park Overview

Patricia Brendel, the Director of Elections for Manassas Park, provided data showing a decrease in mail-in ballots from the 2020 presidential election, attributing the drop to the heightened demand for mail-in voting due to COVID-19 restrictions in 2020.

In comparison:

– 2016 Mail-In Ballots: 485

– 2020 Mail-In Ballots: 2,013

– 2024 Mail-In Ballots (as of 10/28): 801

Despite this, in-person voting turnout has been robust. With increased opportunities for early, no-excuse voting, in-person turnout remains stronger than in 2016.

– 2016 In-Person Early Voting: 752

– 2020 In-Person Early Voting: 2,718

– 2024 In-Person Early Voting (as of 10/28): 1,894

Brendel anticipates a strong turnout on Election Day itself, potentially surpassing 2020’s 1,618-voter turnout in the election-day precincts.

Stafford County Trends

Stafford County also shows a solid early voting response, though, like Manassas Park, numbers remain below 2020 levels. General Registrar Anna Hash reports that 23,777 residents have voted early in person as of yesterday, while 7,113 mail-in ballots have been returned.

Although specific comparative figures from 2020 are unavailable, Hash maintains that turnout levels indicate healthy voter engagement.

As the 2024 election approaches, both counties are preparing for continued voter activity. Election Day turnout could potentially close the gap in 2020 figures.

We also asked Prince William County, Manassas, and Fredericksburg cities and will post information from those locations upon receipt.

Election Day is in one week, Tuesday, November 5, 2024.