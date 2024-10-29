2024 Good Scout Award Dinner Honors Carlos Castro, Cheryl Macias, and Marion Wall

From Boy Scouts of America

The Prince William District of National Capital Area Council, BSA (NCAC) hosted a successful 2024 John D. Jenkins Good Scout Award Dinner on October 17, 2024, at Old Hickory Golf Course in Woodbridge, VA. The event honored outstanding individuals who exemplify the ideals of Scouting and attracted community leaders, elected officials, business owners, Scout volunteers, and friends, creating a memorable evening of inspiration and recognition while raising $40,000 for Scouting programs.

The evening commenced with a warm welcome from Host Committee Co-Chair Marty Nohe, followed by an invocation led by Pastor Stephen Bohannon of St. Matthews Lutheran Church. Guests enjoyed a delicious dinner while connecting with fellow attendees and reflecting on the importance of community service.

The program opened with the Eagle Scout Keynote Address delivered by Sam Sigrest, an accomplished Eagle Scout and senior at Charles J. Colgan Sr. High School. Sam shared his personal journey in scouting, emphasizing leadership and dedication to community service, stating, “Scouts has not only guided me to learn all about ethics and leadership tactics but it has also taught me about myself. Before Scouting I was just a kid looking to spend time outdoors. Now, a 17-year-old Eagle Scout, I know that my life’s purpose is to lead others embodying the points of the Scout Oath and Law.”

The Good Scout Award presentations honored three distinguished community leaders:

Carlos Castro, President and CEO of Todos Supermarket, recognized for his entrepreneurial spirit and commitment to mentoring future leaders.

Cheryl Macias, Assistant Governor of District 7610, Rotary International, celebrated for her extensive public service and dedication to youth development, especially in Scouting.

Marion Wall, Owner of Potomac Wall Agency, honored for his lifelong commitment to community involvement and leadership in organizations such as the Boys & Girls Club.

The dinner concluded with remarks from NCAC’s CEO, Mario Pérez. “Scouting is character education using outdoor methods. Our Council is committed to helping more youth from all backgrounds have access to Scouting. Your support tonight will continue our mission of preparing the next generation of leaders for this country.”

Boy Scouts of America (BSA) provides the nation’s foremost youth program of character development and values-based leadership training, helping young people be “Prepared. For Life.” The Boy Scouts of America will rebrand to Scouting America on February 8, 2025, reflecting the organization’s ongoing commitment to welcome every youth and family in America to experience the benefits of Scouting.

National Capital Area Council, BSA delivers the promise of Scouting to youth in the Washington, D.C., metro area, including the District of Columbia and 16 counties in Maryland and Virginia, as well as the U.S. Virgin Islands and U.S. citizens abroad in North, Central, and South America. Our programs teach young people to “be prepared!” for adventure, education, service, and leadership.

For more information, please visit www.NCACBSA.org.