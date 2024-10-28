Prince William Launching New Portal to Streamline Home Solar Systems

Prince William County is launching a new web portal on Thursday, SolarAPP+ (Solar Automated Permit Processing Plus) to streamline the residential solar permitting process.

“By allowing approved contractors to utilize same-day automated permitting, the SolarAPP+ initiative is poised to revolutionize the residential solar permitting landscape in the county,” Mandi Spina, the director of the Department of Development Services, said.

Approved contractors through the county will be able to submit their projects through the SolarAPP+ system, which checks for county-required criteria to ensure compliance. This system can issue permits on the same day.

According to a county press release, the SolarAPP+ system will help speed up the process for residential solar installations by cutting out plan review, reducing staff processing and permitting time along with other associated costs.

Freedom Forever Virginia and Sunrun Installation Services, both solar energy companies, piloted SolarAPP+, which was launched in 2021 by the National Renewable Energy Laboratory.

Prince William County has implemented other automated systems that have sped up processes within the county government since the summer of 2023. In July 2023, an eReview system was launched to allow people to submit land development documents directly. In May 2024, an online tool allowed property owners to voluntarily receive permit activity updates.

Contractors must submit a request to become a county-approved SolarAPP+ contractor, attend a mandatory meeting and register with SolarAPP+.