Man Found Injured Inside Car, Pronounced Dead

From Prince William police:

Homicide Investigation – On October 27 at 10:34AM, officers responded to a residence located at the 18500 block of Triangle Street in Triangle (22172) for a report of an injured adult male found inside a vehicle. The investigation revealed the victim was found by an acquaintance with life-threatening injuries and later pronounced dead at the scene. The victim’s injuries were determined to be suspicious in nature and not self-inflicted. Detectives are actively investigating the incident and are seeking to speak with anyone who has information to aid in the investigation. Preliminarily, this incident does not appear to be random. The identity of the deceased, a 43 year old male, will be released pending notifications of a next-of-kin. More information will be released as it becomes available. The investigation continues.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact Prince William County police at 703-792-6500 or submit a tip online at pwcva.gov/policetip.