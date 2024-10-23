Manassas Faces Potential Water Supply Challenges Due to DEQ Review

The City of Manassas is facing a potential threat to its future water supply, as the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) has initiated a review of the city’s water withdrawal permits from Lake Manassas. The DEQ is evaluating whether to rescind the city’s grandfathered rights, which have long allowed Manassas to withdraw water under older, less restrictive conditions.

A change in the city’s withdrawal permit could significantly impact its ability to meet future water needs. City officials, during a recent council meeting, expressed concerns about the DEQ’s review and stressed the urgent need for action.

The council urged staff to engage with the DEQ and state legislators to prevent any changes to the withdrawal rights that could negatively affect the city’s water supply. Losing or reducing the city’s withdrawal capacity would have “a dramatic negative impact” on the city’s ability to provide for its residents in the future, said Interim City Manager Doug Keen.

Although no specific timeline has been provided, the city is working to advocate its position ahead of any final decision from the DEQ. Officials hope that communicating the potential consequences can ensure that Manassas’ interests are considered during the review process.

Depending on the complexity of the environmental assessments and legislative input, the DEQ’s decision could take several months or longer.