Fredericksburg Residents Urge Greater Oversight of CSX Operations in Mayfield Neighborhood

At the Fredericksburg City Council meeting on October 22, 2024, residents of the Mayfield community voiced growing concerns over safety and environmental risks linked to CSX railroad operations in their area.

Representing the NAACP’s Environmental and Climate Justice Committee, Sabrina Johnson highlighted the relocation of a critical safety device, known as a derail device, near the Mayfield neighborhood. The device had been involved in a recent derailment in Cobblestone Square on July 19, 2024.

Johnson commended the city’s past efforts, particularly its collaboration on the Pipeline Safety Awareness Project, but emphasized that more needs to be done. She specifically called for CSX to provide detailed reports on risk mitigation and ensure that hazardous materials stored in the area are handled with heightened care. “We need clear assurances from CSX that they are prioritizing the safety of our community,” she stated.

The Mayfield neighborhood, bordered by industrial railroad tracks, has long-standing concerns over the dangers posed by CSX operations, particularly the storage of tanker cars carrying hazardous materials. Johnson’s remarks underscored the community’s ongoing fear of a potential catastrophe resulting from CSX’s proximity to its homes.

Vice Mayor Charlie Fry has also advocated for an end to the storage of hazardous tanker cars in the area, reinforcing the city’s commitment to addressing the safety concerns of Mayfield residents. Johnson’s appeal echoes these efforts, urging the City Council to push for greater transparency and accountability from CSX.

On July 19, a train near Fredericksburg’s downtown station—used by Amtrak and Virginia Railway Express (VRE)—struck a sound wall, causing significant damage. However, the train’s chemical-carrying cars remained intact at the rear, avoiding a more significant disaster.

In February 2021, Fredericksburg City Council passed Resolution 21-14, objecting to storing rail tanker cars with hazardous materials within city limits and demanding that CSX halt the practice. While this initially curbed the issue, Johnson pointed out that the practice has quietly resumed, sparking frustration among residents and city officials alike.