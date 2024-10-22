Public Health Officer Charged with Second-Degree Murder

On October 21, 2024, at 2:29 p.m., the Manassas City Police Department received a 911 call stating that a person had been shot in a residence located in the 9200 block of Brinkley Lane in Manassas. Police responded and found a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. Emergency medical personnel also responded to the residence and pronounced him dead on the scene.

A suspect at the scene was identified as the shooter and subsequently detained by police. Investigators determined that the incident was between domestic partners who both lived at the residence. The suspect was placed in custody and transported to the Prince William County Adult Detention Center. She was charged with the following criminal offenses and held without bond.

Latoya Crabbe, 34, is charged with second-degree murder and with the use or display of a firearm in the commission of a felony. The details of the case remain limited.

According to her LinkedIn page, Crabbe has had a distinguished career in public health. In addition to her current role at the FDA, she previously served as a cadre instructor for the Officer Basic Course at the Division of Commissioned Corps Personnel and Readiness (DCCPR) in Rockville, Maryland.

The suspect has an extensive background in both pharmacy and public health. Since May 2023, she has been a Program Management Officer with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), overseeing critical health-related programs. Before her current role, she served for nearly five years as a Senior Instructional Officer with the Commissioned Corps of the U.S. Public Health Service, where she trained new officers in various health protocols and emergency response strategies.

From April 2015 to August 2018, she was a Clinical Staff Pharmacist with the Indian Health Service in Chinle, Arizona. There, she conducted outpatient pharmacy clinics focused on specialized patient care, including the Pharmacist Managed Anticoagulation and Immunization Clinic. She evaluated medication regimens, provided counseling on medication use and side effects, and developed treatment protocols in collaboration with other healthcare professionals.