Emergency Housing Program Receives Over 500 Applications in One Week

At the October 15, 2024, Prince William Board of County Supervisors meeting, pressing housing issues took center stage as the county faces an unprecedented demand for emergency housing assistance and a growing crisis of affordability for senior citizens.

The county’s Emergency Housing Assistance Program received an overwhelming number of applications in just one week, with over 500 households seeking support. Joan Duckett, Director of the Office of Housing, reported that this surge in applications reflects the mounting challenges faced by low-income and at-risk populations, including those threatened with homelessness. This rapid influx underscores the urgency of the housing crisis in Prince William, where increasing rent prices have made stable housing out of reach for many residents.

Duckett mentioned that while federal funding has helped provide rental assistance, the demand far exceeds available resources. The board discussed the potential for increased local funding to help bridge the gap for families struggling with eviction or foreclosure. Woodbridge District Supervisor Margaret Franklin highlighted the need for collaboration with state programs to expand access to emergency rental assistance.

“We’re facing a tough situation,” Duckett explained. “Stable housing is essential for the health and well-being of families, but the rising cost of living, particularly for seniors, is forcing many into precarious positions.”

Rising Rents and Affordable Housing for Senior Citizens

The meeting also discussed the rising rent burden on Prince William County’s senior citizens. With a growing elderly population on fixed incomes, many older adults are finding themselves priced out of their homes, unable to meet the rising costs imposed by new management companies and increased rental rates.

The board discussed potential solutions, including developing an Affordable Dwelling Unit (ADU) ordinance and establishing a housing trust fund. These measures could incentivize developers to include affordable housing in new projects and provide additional funding for low-income and senior residents.

Brentsville District Supervisor Tom Gordy raised concerns about the lack of affordable rental units for seniors, emphasizing that many have lived in the same homes for years and find moving difficult, especially with limited housing options that cater to their needs.

Duckett also highlighted the challenges faced by the elderly population in the county’s housing market, noting that “many seniors are living on Social Security, and they simply can’t keep up with the rising rent prices.”

The Board of Supervisors is expected to review the proposed ADU ordinance and housing trust fund in future meetings, focusing on how these measures could alleviate pressure on vulnerable populations, particularly seniors.