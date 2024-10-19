Weekend Events: Stafford County Fair and FredNats FallFest

The annual Stafford County Agricultural and Homemaking Fair is this weekend, October 17 through 20. The fair is located at University of Mary Washington’s Stafford Campus, 121 University Boulevard. The fair is open Saturday from 12 to 10 p.m., and Sunday from 12 to 7 p.m. In addition to vendors, rides, and carnival treats, Saturday and Sunday will feature Children’s Power Wheel Derbies and Pedal Tractor Pulls.

Next week, the Fredericksburg Nationals will host FredNats Fall Fest on Oct. 25. The family event is free to attend, but parking is $6 per vehicle. In addition to a pumpkin carving contest, the stadium will feature arts and crafts, fall-themed foods, goats, and trick or treating on the concourse. Pumpkins must be labeled with contact information, carved and dropped off during the week for the competition. Costumes are encouraged. FredNats Fall Fest is open from 6 to 9 p.m.