Nostalgia Exhibit Features 25 Local Artists

“The Prince William Art Society presents ‘Nostalgia’, a group exhibition featuring work by 25 local artists and members,” Virginia ARTfactory announced. “Through a wide range of artistic interpretations, the works in the exhibition serve as portals into moments that feel half-remembered—places once known, emotions once lived, and histories inherited rather than personally experienced.”

The show runs July 10 through August 9, 2026, at the ARTfactory gallery, 9419 Battle St. in Historic Manassas, with an opening reception on Saturday, July 11, from 6–8 p.m. Exhibition programming is sponsored by Micron. Participating artists include Danielle Bancroft, Fatima Batool, Zee Berrios, Staci Blanchard, Larry Burch, Evelyn Chatters, Doreen Dauer, Katie Keller Dugan, Scott Elliott, Michelle Evans, Nicole M Fisher, Kathleen Gates, Sheri Herrick, Lizzy B. Javier, Absku KOY, Sandra Lewin, Donna Liguria, April Mckether, Mark Murphy, Katharine Owens, L Palladino, Tom Payne, Mandy Powell, Tinnetta Putney and Bettie Sperty.

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