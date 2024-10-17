Suspect Arrested in Connection with Two Spotsylvania Burglaries, Stolen Items Recovered

Two burglaries in the Spotsylvania Courthouse area were reported recently, leading to a suspect being charged after detectives executed a search warrant in the Spotslee Subdivision. James Edward Romick Jr., 47, faces multiple counts related to the burglaries at Spotsylvania Middle School and Revive Ministries, where stolen items, including a firearm, were recovered.

Press Release from Spotsylvania Police:

Two burglaries in the Spotsylvania Courthouse area were reported in the last week. Detectives quickly developed a suspect and made an arrest yesterday after a search warrant was executed at a home in the Spotslee Subdivision. The first burglary was reported on October 4th at Spotsylvania Middle School. Video surveillance showed the suspect entering the school just before 10PM. The suspect took several items belonging to teachers and the school. On October 9th, Revive Ministries located in the 9100 block of Old Battlefield Blvd reported a burglary to their church. The suspect took musical items and electronics. Detectives with the help of our Crime Analyst developed a suspect and a search warrant was executed at a home on Hampton Drive yesterday afternoon. Detectives located numerous stolen items from both burglaries along with a stolen gun that was reported in the Courthouse area. James Edward Romick Jr, 47 of Spotsylvania was arrested and charged with 2 counts of burglary with the intent to commit larceny, possession of a firearm by convicted felon and possession of a stolen firearm. He was incarcerated at the Rappahannock Regional Jail under NO bond.

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