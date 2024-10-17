Stafford County Man Dies in Industrial Accident at Norfleet Quality LLC

An industrial accident claimed the life of a Stafford County man on the morning of October 15, 2024. Douglas Contreras-Zuniga, 57, was fatally injured while working at Norfleet Quality LLC, a company known for providing premium mulch products and a longtime supplier to the U.S. Botanic Garden in Washington, D.C.

The Fredericksburg Police and Fire Departments responded to the accident at the company’s location on 103 Central Road after receiving a distress call at 7:40 a.m. Upon arrival, emergency personnel discovered that Contreras-Zuniga had sustained severe trauma to his right leg. Despite their efforts, paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene.

Officials from the Virginia Department of Labor and Industry have since taken over the investigation into the circumstances surrounding the accident. The next of kin has been notified.

Norfleet Quality LLC, established in 1965, has built a reputation for producing high-quality mulch products for both commercial and residential use across Virginia.