Mary Washington Hospital First in Region to Use Special Heart Pump

Mary Washington Hospital has successfully treated its first patient using the Impella RP Flex, a heart pump that temporarily supports patients in cardiogenic shock due to acute right heart failure. This technology allows blood to be drawn from the heart and propelled forward, facilitating recovery or further treatment options.

Press Release:

Mary Washington Hospital interventional cardiologists have successfully treated their first patient using the Impella RP Flex with SmartAssist, one of the world’s smallest heart pumps. This groundbreaking technology provides temporary right heart mechanical circulatory support, offering more comprehensive and advanced care options to patients in the Fredericksburg region suffering from cardiogenic shock due to acute right heart failure.

The Impella RP Flex allows blood to be directly drawn out of the heart’s pumping chambers and propelled forward, giving the heart a chance to rest and bridging the patient to recovery or more definitive therapies. This latest iteration of the Impella RP heart pump received PMA from the U.S. FDA in October 2022 as a safe and effective treatment for cardiogenic shock caused by acute right heart failure. The Impella RP Flex is implanted percutaneously through multiple venous sites and features dual-sensor technology designed to optimize patient management.”Mary Washington Hospital’s cardiac care team continues to expand and evolve to meet the needs of our community’s cardiovascular patients,” said Dr. Ashok Prasad, MD, FACC, Interventional Cardiologist at Mary Washington Cardiology in affiliation with Oracle Heart & Vascular. “Our health system’s ongoing investment in innovative tools and treatments like the Impella RP Flex allows us to provide the highest quality care close to home.”

Mary Washington Healthcare (MWHC) is at the forefront of advanced technologies for heart and vascular care, offering state-of-the-art facilities equipped with cutting-edge diagnostic tools and innovative treatments. The healthcare system provides a range of minimally invasive cardiac procedures and is committed to delivering top-tier, comprehensive care for individuals facing heart issues. MWHC’s team of highly skilled specialists collaboratively determine the most effective treatment options for each patient. In addition to exceptional medical care, MWHC prioritizes patient education, empowering individuals with vital knowledge on heart disease management and prevention. For more information, please visit heart.mwhc.com.