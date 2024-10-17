Dale City Shooting Suspect Surrenders to Police

On October 8, 2024, a suspect turned himself in to police in connection with residential shootings that occurred on April 7, 2023, in Dale City. The individual faces multiple charges related to the incidents, which were linked to gang activity, and the investigation is ongoing as detectives seek additional suspects.

Press Release from Prince William Police Department:

Shooting into Residential Dwellings *ARREST – While continuing the investigation into the residential shootings that were reported to have occurred on Kenmar Dr. and Lynhurst Dr. in [Dale City] on of [sic] April 7, 2023, detectives determined the shootings were connected. During the investigation, detectives identified and obtained arrest warrants for an individual involved in the incidents. The accused was determined to also be a member of the criminal street gang the Crips and the shooting was gang related. On October 8, 2024, the suspect, identified as Shaun Ross MINNIEFIELD, turned himself in to police without incident. The investigation continues as detectives attempt to identify other suspects involved in the incidents.

Arrested on October 8: [No Photo Available]

Shaun Ross MINNIEFIED, 26, of 3910 Townsquare Ct. #201, [near] Triangle

Charged with 2 counts of shooting into a residential dwelling, 2 counts of gang participation, and

2 counts of destruction of property

Court Date: Pending | Bond: Held WITHOUT Bond

Shooting into a Residential Dwelling [Previously Released] – On April 7 at 9:07PM, officers

responded to a residence located in the 13000 block of Kenmar Dr. in [Dale City] (22192) to

investigate a shots fired call. The investigation revealed a light-colored SUV was driving on Kenmar

Dr. when it stopped near the residence. Two individuals then exited the vehicle and fired multiple

rounds, striking the residence before getting back into the vehicle and fleeing the area. No injuries

or additional property damage were reported.

Shooting into a Residential Dwelling [Previously Released] – On April 7 at 9:26PM, officers

responded to a residence located in the 13700 block of Lynhurst Dr. in [Dale City] (22193) to

investigate a shots fired call. The investigation revealed multiple male suspects were walking in the

above area when they stopped and fired several rounds towards the residence. The suspects then

ran to a vehicle before fleeing the area. No injuries were reported. While investigating the incident,

officers located a residence and an unoccupied vehicle that were struck by gunfire. Shell casings

were also located on the sidewalk.