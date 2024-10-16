We Talk Local Politics, Community, and Small Business in Manassas ‘Until They Kick Us Out’

Simone Reddington, co-host of the “Until They Kick Us Out” podcast, sat down with Uriah Kiser, publisher of Potomac Local News, to discuss local politics, business, and the pulse of Manassas. Simone and her co-host, Nikki France, have used their platform to spotlight the city’s political landscape while celebrating its small businesses and tight-knit community.

The interview explored Simone’s evolving involvement in local politics, an area she didn’t initially set out to cover. When asked about Manassas’s state, Simone expressed her optimism and concerns.

“I would be ignorant if I didn’t acknowledge that there hasn’t been a lot of improvement over our city in the past three years… But I’m seeing it go in a direction where I don’t believe it’s being led healthily,” she said. Reddington emphasized the disconnect between local government and business owners, sharing her frustration over land purchases, the lack of effective leadership, and the underrepresentation of small businesses.

Simone also touched on the city’s Real Estate purchases, including the controversial acquisition of properties like the Mathis Avenue Shopping Center and the underdeveloped Old Town site. “We’ve been staring at fencing and concrete slabs for almost a year now, and there’s no plan for it,” she remarked.

A major theme in the interview was Reddington’s commitment to amplifying the voices of small business owners in downtown Manassas, particularly as they navigate economic challenges. “They’re suffering. They pull in money on First Fridays, but that’s one day. The rest of the time, many are struggling,” she explained, calling for more government support and collaboration with the community.

Listeners can catch the full interview on Potomac Local News’ YouTube or Facebook page. Simone’s candid take on Manassas’ leadership, her passion for small business, and her call for change in the community make for a compelling listen. Don’t miss this insightful conversation!