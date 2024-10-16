Suspect Arrested in Double Homicide Investigation near Manassas

Amandeep Singh, 49, has been charged with the murders of Joshua Lee Davis, 45, and Nicole Wanda Lynn Davis, 45, in a double homicide that occurred at a home on Hanson Grove Court near Manassas. The couple, who rented the basement of the residence, were found dead from gunshot wounds on October 13.

Authorities were alerted by New Jersey police after Singh was detained following a separate domestic incident with family members. Singh is facing multiple charges, including murder, abduction, and firearm violations, and remains in custody pending extradition from New Jersey. Detectives continue to investigate the case.

From Prince William police:

Double Murder Investigation *ARREST | VICTIMS IDENTIFIED – On October 15, detectives charged a suspect in connection to the killings of a man and woman that was reported to have occurred at a residence located in the 8900 block of Hanson Grove Ct in Manassas (20109) on October 13. The investigation revealed Prince William County police received information from New Jersey authorities that a man, later identified as the accused, was detained in their jurisdiction following an incident at a family member’s home in that area. During their investigation, information was obtained prompting possible concern for residents at the home on Hanson Grove Ct in Prince William County.

Officers arrived at the residence and found a door to the home unsecured. During a safety check of the residence, the two victims were located deceased in the basement from gunshot wounds. The two deceased were reportedly married and renting the basement living area of the home. The additional family members known to reside with the accused at the home were located and found to be safe. While investigating the incident, detectives learned of a domestic altercation that occurred on October 12 between the accused and two of the family members, a 50-year-old woman and a 53-year-old woman. During that previous altercation, the accused was armed with a handgun, holding both women against their will inside a bedroom of the residence.

At one point, the accused discharged the firearm near both family members. Neither family member was struck by the round. Additionally, the accused struck one of the family members while holding the firearm before placing his hands around the neck of the other family member. The parties eventually separated, and the other family members left the home. The initial domestic incident was not immediately reported to police. At some point following the domestic encounter, the accused shot and killed the two victims in the basement before leaving the home and driving to New Jersey in an attempt to locate his family.

While in New Jersey, the accused encountered other uninvolved family members prompting police in that area to be notified, and the accused to be detained. Although, the two deceased victims were known to the other family residing on the upper level of the residence, including the accused, currently, there is no known connection or involvement of the two deceased in the incidents preceding the fatal shootings.

Following the investigation, detectives obtained arrest warrants for the accused, identified as Amandeep SINGH, who remains in custody in Burlington County, New Jersey pending extradition. Detectives are continuing to investigate all incidents involving the accused and to determine what led up to the fatal shooting of the two victims. Detectives are seeking to speak with anyone who has information to aid in the investigation.

Prince William County police would like to thank the Evesham Township Police Department and Medford Township Police Department for their assistance in this investigation.

Charged on October 15: [Photo from Evesham Township police]

Amandeep SINGH, 49, of the 8900 block of Hanson Grove Ct in Manassas

Charged with 2 counts of murder, 4 counts of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, 2 counts of abduction, 1 count of strangulation, 1 count of domestic assault & battery, and 2 counts of discharging a firearm within an occupied dwelling

Court Date: Pending | Status: Incarcerated, Pending Extradition

Identified:

The victims were identified as Joshua Lee DAVIS, 45, and Nicole Wanda Lynn DAVIS, 45, both of Manassas