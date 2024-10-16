Spooky Season Returns with Workhouse Haunt: Twisted Tales of Terror

Workhouse Haunt is back for its 11th season, delivering spine-chilling thrills with a twisted take on classic fairy tales. Running every weekend from October 4 to November 2, this haunted trail through the historic Workhouse prison will transport guests into reimagined, terrifying versions of Little Red Riding Hood, Rapunzel, and more. With pre- and post-trail festivities, including food trucks, Halloween art, and DJ music, it’s a must-see for thrill-seekers.

Special sensory-friendly sessions are available for families on October 20. Tickets start at $25.

Press release:

Brace yourself for the return of Northern Virginia’s most spine-tingling Halloween tradition—Workhouse Haunt. Now in its 11th season, this eagerly anticipated event promises a heart-pounding journey through the eerie remnants of the historic Workhouse prison. Kicking off on October 4, Workhouse Haunt: Twisted Tales of Terror will immerse visitors in a world where classic fairy tales take a dark and twisted turn.

This year’s theme brings to life over a dozen terrifying scenes, reimagining beloved stories like Little Red Riding Hood, Rapunzel, and Pinocchio with a sinister twist. As participants navigate the haunted trail, they will encounter gruesome characters and nightmarish surprises around every corner—perfect for thrill-seekers and Halloween enthusiasts alike.

The Haunt runs every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday from Oct. 4 through Nov. 2, with a special event on Halloween night, Thursday, Oct. 31. Tickets are on sale now, starting at $25. To secure your spot visit www.workhousearts.org.

Pre and Post-Trail Festivities

To keep everything moving along, guests will travel in small groups via a timed entry. While awaiting their timed entry or after surviving the trail, the Rizer Pavilion offers a festive Halloween atmosphere. Enjoy DJ-spun tunes (Fridays, Saturdays, and Halloween Night), a variety of themed drinks at the bar, delectable treats from local food trucks, and unique Halloween-inspired art and souvenirs at the Haunt Pop-up Shop.

“We’re proud that the Workhouse Haunt has become a cornerstone of Halloween in Northern Virginia,” said Keith Gordon, President and CEO. “As an extension of the Workhouse Performing Arts program, the Haunt also provides an opportunity for local talent to showcase their skills, with nearly 100 participants crafting an experience that’s as terrifying as it is theatrical.”

Haunt: Twisted Tales of Terror Schedule:

Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays in October

Gates open at 6:30 pm, first group dispatched to trail at 7 pm

On Fridays and Saturdays, final groups will be dispatched by 10:30 pm

On Sundays, final groups will be dispatched by 9:30 pm

Thursday, October 31, Friday, November 1, and Saturday, November 2

Gates open at 6 pm, first group dispatched to trail at 6:30 pm

Final groups will be dispatched by 9:30 pm

The Haunt is generally not recommended for children under 13 years old; however, special designated sensory friendly trail times are available on Sunday, October 20 for families that would like to experience the trail without strobe lighting, overall lower volume levels of sounds, and scares that are not as intense. See the website for specific times.