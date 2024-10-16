Man Charged with Attempted Arson at Sheetz Gas Station

On October 11, 2024, David Rodriguez, 40, of Manassas, was arrested at a Sheetz gas station in Fredericksburg after officers responded to reports of erratic behavior and an attempt to set items on fire. Upon officers’ arrival, Rodriguez grabbed a gas pump nozzle while holding a lighter but was swiftly restrained. He was charged with arson, vandalism, trespassing, shoplifting, obstruction of justice, and property damage.

Fredericksburg police press release:

On October 11, 2024, at 1:58 a.m., our E-911 Communications Center received a call from Sheetz management regarding a male, David Rodriguez, who had been trespassed from the property the previous day. He was observed displaying erratic behavior and attempting to set items on fire in the parking lot.

Upon the arrival of Officers Taylor and Berry, they were unable to locate Rodriguez. According to the manager, Rodriguez had ignited a candy bar in the parking lot near her vehicle. Another bystander reported witnessing Rodriguez acting strangely before leaving the area. While Officer Taylor spoke with the bystander, she noticed a Hispanic male matching Rodriguez’s description walking toward the gas station. Officers Berry and Taylor promptly called out to Rodriguez and began to approach him. At this point, Rodriguez ran towards the gas pumps and grabbed a nozzle while holding a lighter in his other hand.

Officers Berry and Taylor quickly grabbed Rodriguez’s arms, which caused him to drop the pump. Rodriguez ignored officer commands, resisted arrest, and attempted escape. However, he was ultimately detained without further incident.

David Rodriguez, 40, of Manassas, was arrested on the following charges:

• Arson

• Vandalism x2

• Trespass: After being Forbidden

• Shoplifting

• Obstruction of Justice

• Property Damage