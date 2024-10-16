Haunted Maze Returns to Occoquan to Support Patriots for Disabled Divers

Occoquan’s annual haunted maze will spook and thrill visitors again on Saturday, October 26, from 5 to 10 p.m., with net profits benefiting Patriots for Disabled Divers (PFDD).

This unique event, located in the parking lot behind D’Rocco’s on Mill Street, invites volunteers and attendees alike to support a great cause while enjoying a night of Halloween fun. PFDD is a nonprofit that uses scuba therapy to help wounded warriors, and this year’s maze holds special significance, honoring the late Bill Pressly, the maze’s original designer.

In an interview with Merial Currer, founder of PFDD, we learned more about the history of the maze, Bill’s legacy, and what’s in store for this year’s event.

Q: How did Patriots for Disabled Divers become the beneficiary of the maze, and how long has this partnership been in place?

A: We are the originators of the idea, and while we still had our store, we partnered with the town on it. The maze was created by my brother, Bill Pressly, who worked in theater tech for over 40 years. He used to build haunted mazes for his children’s high school as fundraisers for the theater department, but he shifted his focus to PFDD after they graduated. Our first maze was in 2019. We didn’t have one in 2020, so this will be our fifth year.

Q: Could you share more about Bill’s involvement over the years? Are there any unique plans to honor his memory during this year’s event?

A: Bill was deeply involved in many aspects of PFDD and Patriot Scuba. He loved Halloween, so we really want this to be an extra special event. Before he passed away, Bill provided us with this year’s maze design. Wolfpack Homes and Investments, along with Jason Remodeling, INC, have graciously stepped up to build the maze using Bill’s plans. They’re donating their time and labor to bring his intricate design to life, putting together over 100 sheets of 4’x8′ OSB.

Q: What new or unique elements can visitors expect in this year’s maze?

A: I don’t want to give too much away, but we’ll have a DJ, a bar, a dance area, and fire pits. You don’t have to pay to go through the maze to enjoy the party!

Q: Are there specific volunteer roles in high demand?

A: We’re always in need of scarers—people who dress up and haunt the maze. If we have more volunteers than needed, we’ll rotate them to give visitors a different experience each time they go through. With unlimited maze trips included in the ticket purchase, it keeps the experience fresh.

Q: How many volunteers are needed for the event, and what’s your goal this year?

A: It takes about 30 volunteers to run the event smoothly, and we’re aiming for that number again this year.

Q: How have funds raised in past years supported PFDD’s mission?

A: Last year, the maze raised almost $10,000, and I’m hoping to double that this year. The funds go directly to scuba diving training for disabled veterans. Jeff and I donate the materials for the maze, so all ticket sales go toward funding the divers.

Q: What are the key details for those interested in attending?

A: The maze runs from 5 to 10 p.m. in the parking lot behind D’Rocco’s on Mill Street. Adult admission is $10, and children 12 and under get in for $5. We rate it PG-13. A free shuttle will run from 4:30 to 11 p.m., picking up attendees from the lot at 123 and Old Bridge and dropping them off at the maze.

For those interested in volunteering, visit jotform.com/242768619378171.