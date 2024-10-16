Vindman responded:

In 2022, when the Supreme Court overturned over 50 years of precedent in the dangerous Dobbs decision, they took away a Constitutional right held by women for generations. I don’t want my 14-year-old daughter to grow up in a world in which she has fewer rights than her mother or grandmother before her. That is unconscionable. My position on this is simple: an issue as personal as access to abortion care should be a decision made between a woman and her doctor, a politician shouldn’t be in the room. In office, I will codify Roe to make it the law of the land. My opponent unfortunately has dodged this question.

Derrick Anderson wants to let politicians dictate to women if they are allowed to access critical reproductive care. He has committed to being a “pro-life” member of Congress if elected. He actively campaigned for a candidate who disgustingly claimed that women can’t get pregnant from being raped, and therefore shouldn’t be allowed to receive an abortion if they requested one. And he is bankrolled by MAGA extremists who have called for a national abortion ban without exceptions like in Project 2025. Simply put: Derrick is a danger to women, and cannot be trusted to protect our families in Congress.

Derrick has claimed that “this should be an issue left to the states.” Let me be clear: this means that Derrick supports state legislatures and governors being able to ban abortion without exception. Including for victims of rape or incest and even when the life of the mother is in jeopardy. This is not a hypothetical future, it’s a reality women face every day. After the Dobbs decision, a 10-year-old rape victim was forced to flee her state because Ohio had banned abortion. Amber Thurman, a young mother in Georgia who had to travel hundreds of miles to receive an abortion, died from sepsis because she was denied the care she desperately needed. Right now, because of state politicians, victims are being denied care, and women are dying. So when Derrick says “leave it up to the states” don’t let his canned line distract you from the reality of what that really means.

It’s obvious that Derrick knows that his extreme position is unpopular, and that’s why he has done everything he can to dodge and distract from his true beliefs. At a recent candidate forum, Derrick was asked simply “do you support a woman’s right to choose, yes or no?” he repeatedly refused to answer. Derrick even went so far as to stage a photo-op with a “fake wife and daughters” in an attempt to soften his image as a bachelor who believes that women should be denied the ability to make their own healthcare decisions. It’s clear that he will do whatever it takes to hide his true position from voters because he’s too extreme for Virginia.

In this election, the voters of this district will decide the future of abortion rights and women’s healthcare access in Virginia and across the country. As a member of Congress, I will always vote to empower women to make their own choices. It is clear that Derrick won’t.