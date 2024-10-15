What’s On the Agenda? Stafford’s Board of Supervisors Meets October 15

Sign-On Bonuses: For hard-to-fill positions, staff recommends offering sign-on bonuses of $2,500, $5,000, or $12,000, depending on the job. The employees will need to stay for a certain period (12 to 36 months) to keep the bonus. Probationary Pay Increases: If new hires perform really well during their first 6-12 months, they could get a 3% raise if they were hired at the lower end of the pay scale. Pay for Certifications/Degrees: Employees who earn important certifications, degrees, or licenses that help the county could get up to a 5% raise. Bilingual Pay: Employees who speak another language that helps their department could get a $2,000 yearly bonus. They’ll need to pass a language test. Employee Referral Bonuses: If employees refer a friend who gets hired, they could earn between $300 and $1,200, depending on the position.

The proposal also considers how to set pay for constitutional officers. Historically, constitutional officers entered the office receiving the same salary as their predecessors until 2024, when the board reduced the salary of the county’s new Treasurer.

In the proposed updates, the board will decide if a newly elected Constitutional Officer gets a salary supplement on top of the state-provided pay. After that, the officer will get the same raises and cost of living adjustments as other county employees.