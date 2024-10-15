University of Mary Washington Enrollment Falls

From The Center Square:

Large, “flagship,” and more selective schools have generally gained enrollment over the same time. Virginia Tech, George Mason University, James Madison University, the University of Virginia and Norfolk State University all grew in the past 10 years, with the first five averaging growth of more than 18% (NSU grew by just 1%).

All other commonwealth universities have seen a decrease in enrollment, with the smallest decline occurring at Virginia Commonwealth University (5%) and the greatest happening at Radford University (29%) and the University of Mary Washington (20%).