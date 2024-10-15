Public Invited to Comment on Proposed Route 1 Bridge Replacement in Fredericksburg

The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) is hosting an in-person public hearing on Thursday, October 17, 2024, from 5 to 7 p.m. at James Monroe High School in Fredericksburg to discuss a proposed project to replace the Route 1 bridge over the Rappahannock Canal.

The project aims to replace the existing four-lane bridge, built in 1946, with a wider, modern structure that improves pedestrian and cyclist accessibility along the Fredericksburg Canal Path. The $21.4 million project is expected to begin construction in spring 2028. Public comments are encouraged and will be accepted at the hearing and through Monday, October 28, 2024.

Press release:

The public is invited to learn more and comment on a proposed project to replace the existing bridge on Route 1 over the Rappahannock Canal in the City of Fredericksburg.

An in-person design public hearing will be held:

Thursday, Oct. 17, 2024*

5-7 p.m.

James Monroe High School

2300 Washington Avenue

Fredericksburg, VA 22401

*In the event a backup date is needed, the hearing will be held from 5-7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2024, at the same location.

Stop by the public hearing anytime between 5-7 p.m. to review displays and proposed plans and discuss questions with Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) staff.

The meeting will be held in an open house format. The public can view project materials on the project page and submit comments using an online survey Comments on the project will be accepted at the public hearing and afterward through Monday, Oct. 28.

Comments may emailed to [email protected]. Please reference “Route 1 Bridge Replacement over Canal Path” in the email subject line. Comments may also be submitted by mailing them to Mr. Byrd Holloway, VDOT Senior Project Manager, 87 Deacon Road, Fredericksburg, VA 22405.

Project Background

This proposed $21.4 million project will replace the existing four-lane bridge over the Rappahannock Canal with a slightly wider four-lane bridge that meets current road and bridge standards. The existing bridge was built in 1946 and widened in 1974, and is in poor condition.

To the extent practicable, the new bridge will aim to improve the vertical clearance over the Fredericksburg Canal Path, which is a shared use path for pedestrians and bicyclists that passes underneath the bridge.

Additional project improvements include:

Accessibility upgrades connecting the sidewalk on Route 1 south of the bridge to the Fredericksburg Canal Path, New sidewalk on the replacement Route 1 bridge, New sidewalk along Route 1 approaching the bridge

During construction, the section of the Canal Path that is located directly under the bridge will be closed. Pedestrian access to the Canal Path will be maintained with a proposed pedestrian detour.

Four lanes of Route 1 will remain open at the bridge at most times during construction, with lane closures scheduled during overnight and off-peak travel times.

The project is being funded through Virginia’s State of Good Repair program. The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) is administering the project for the City of Fredericksburg.

The project would be advertised to potential bidders for construction in late 2027, with crews anticipated to mobilize at the bridge in spring 2028.