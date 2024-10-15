Prince William Chamber Hosting Affordable Workforce Housing Panel

The Prince William County Chamber of Commerce is hosting a panel on affordable workforce housing on Tuesday from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Potomac Valley Church in Dumfries.

The summit will bring together multiple industry leaders, policymakers and developers to discuss strategies that will benefit Prince William County. It will be hosted at the Potomac Valley Church at 1006 Williamstown Drive in Dumfries from 5 to 7 p.m. Registration is encouraged.

Here is the list of speakers at the summit: