Prince William Chamber Hosting Affordable Workforce Housing Panel

The Prince William County Chamber of Commerce is hosting a panel on affordable workforce housing on Tuesday from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Potomac Valley Church in Dumfries.
The summit will bring together multiple industry leaders, policymakers and developers to discuss strategies that will benefit Prince William County. It will be hosted at the Potomac Valley Church at 1006 Williamstown Drive in Dumfries from 5 to 7 p.m. Registration is encouraged.
Here is the list of speakers at the summit:
Opening
- Marty Nohe, Prince William Chamber of Commerce 2024-2025 chair
Opening remarks
- Kanesha Brown, Community Outreach Regional Manager of Virginia Housing
Event moderator
- Pastor Will Archer, Potomac Valley Church
Panelists
- Bailey Edelson, principal of Buchanan Partners
- Babur Lateef, Ed.D., chairman at-large of Prince William County Schools
- Ben Miller, principal of Wellington Development
- Chief Peter Newsham, chief of police at Prince William County Police Department
Final remarks
- Supervisor Kenny Boddye, supervisor of Occoquan District
- Supervisor Tom Gordy, supervisor of Brentsville District
Closing
- Supervisor Andrea Bailey, supervisor of Potomac District