Annual Band Together to Fight Hunger Returns Nov. 4, Featuring 397 Students and Five Marching Bands

Stafford County Public Schools will host its 14th annual Band Together to Fight Hunger Program on November 4, 2024. The event will be held at Mountain View High School at 7 p.m.

In 2005, Mountain View High School welcomed its first Band Director, Doug Armstrong, a Virginia Tech graduate who helped establish Hokies for the Hungry, a fundraiser supporting the local food bank in Blacksburg, VA. Inspired by this, Armstrong created Band Together to Fight Hunger in Stafford County to help the community. The annual event gathers five high school marching bands—Mountain View, Colonial Forge, Stafford, Brooke Point, and North Stafford—to perform their shows.

Approximately 397 students will participate this year. Admission to the event is a donation of non-perishable food items. The event holds a concession stand, offers a 50/50 lottery, and sells “shout-outs” that family members can use to send messages to their band students. T-shirts and sweatshirts are also available for purchase. All proceeds from concessions, lottery, merchandise, and shoutouts go to the Fredericksburg Regional Food Bank.

Coordinated by band parents from all five schools, alongside Deirdra Hazeley, Coordinator of Visual and Performing Arts, and Hunter Berry, Director of Engagement for Stafford County Public Schools, the event serves as a season finale for the marching bands. Each performs its halftime show, followed by a combined performance with a guest conductor. Over the past 13 years, the event has provided more than 350,000 meals to the food bank, with 2023 marking a record 56,786 meals.

For 2024, the goal is set at 50,000 meals. Donations may also be made online.

Mountain View High School is located at 2135 Mountain View Road.