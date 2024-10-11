Special Olympics Virginia Announces Return of Annual Polar Plunge Events

From Special Olympics Virginia:

Ready to chill out for a great cause? Special Olympics Virginia’s annual Polar Plunge events are back, and it’s time to make a splash! Registration is now OPEN for the coolest, most exhilarating event series in the state. Get your swimsuit ready (and maybe some warm towels) because this year’s plunges are bigger, bolder and even more fun!

From the icy shores of the Atlantic Ocean to the frigid waters of lakes and pools statewide, thousands of brave participants will jump into freezing waters – all for the incredible athletes of Special Olympics Virginia. Whether you’re a first-time plunger or a seasoned veteran, this is your chance to be FREEZIN’ FOR A REASON!

EVENT LOCATIONS

You can plunge at multiple locations across Virginia – choose your own adventure!

Richmond – December 14, 2024: Take the plunge at Pocahontas Park! It’s an unforgettable experience right in the heart of RVA.

Northern Virginia / Mosaic District – January 25, 2025: Test your mettle at this pool-Plunge in the Mosaic District, an urban shopping center in Northern Virginia.

Cool School Challenge – February 7, 2025: Gather your classmates for this student-led Plunge in Virginia Beach. Spend a Friday at the beach in support of your school and your community!

Virginia Beach – February 8, 2025: The flagship event with the iconic oceanfront plunge, costume contests and live entertainment. It’s an all-day festival! Plus, don’t miss the 5K Run/Waddle and Pre-Plunge Party on the beach the Friday evening before (Feb. 7).

Northern Virginia / Leesylvania State Park – February 17, 2025: Go for the cold at our second Northern Virginia Plunge and make a splash in the cold river waters of the Potomac.

New River Valley – March 1, 2025: We’re diving into Blue Ridge waters at Bisset Park for a unique Plunge experience – perfect for thrill-seekers and nature lovers alike.

HOW TO REGISTER

Signing up is easy! Gather your team, your family or take the plunge solo – all we ask is that you bring your best attitude and a sense of adventure. Register online at www.polarplunge.com.

Registration is just the beginning – once you sign up, start fundraising to support Special Olympics Virginia’s 20,000+ athletes. Every dollar you raise helps provide year-round sports training, competition, and health and wellness programs for individuals with intellectual disabilities.

WHY PLUNGE?

Polar Plunge is more than just a chilly dip – it’s a heartwarming opportunity to make a difference in the lives of incredible athletes. Every plunge and every donation directly impacts the athletes of Special Olympics Virginia, empowering them to reach their full potential through the power of sports.

And did we mention the fun? There will be live music, costume contests, food trucks, incentives and more! Whether you’re plunging or cheering from the sidelines, it’s a day full of thrills and chills.

FREEZIN’ FOR A REASON – LET’S DO THIS!

So what are you waiting for? Bundle up, sign up and get ready to plunge! With events happening all across Virginia, there’s a Polar Plunge in every corner of Virginia. Register today and be part of the coolest event of the season.

For more information or to register, visit www.polarplunge.com. Freeze you there!