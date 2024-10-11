Meet the Principal: Q+A with Ellis Elementary’s New Principal, Andy Jacks

Welcome (or welcome back) to a new Potomac Local News series, “Meet the Principal.” With nearly two dozen new principals in Prince William County this school year, it’s important to get to know the folks in their new roles. Potomac Local has asked each principal the same questions in bold, and their respective answers will be found below.

Today, get to know Andrew “Andy” Jacks, Ed.D., the new principal of Ellis Elementary School in Bull Run. He’s been an educator for nearly 25 years and has been a principal in Prince William County Schools (PWCS) since 2010.

Why Prince William County, and why Ellis Elementary School?

I’m excited to join the Ellis Elementary crew because of its dynamic and diverse community. Our students are very kind and supportive of each other. At Ellis and PWCS, we set very high expectations for success and believe that all of our students will achieve this.

How will you bring your experiences to your new role as principal in PWCS?

My years of experience as a principal have reminded me of the importance of a clear sense of purpose with instruction, maintaining both physical and psychological safety, ensuring that we have a people-first mindset, watching out for each other and having fun along the way.

Are there any initiatives you hope to implement in your first year?