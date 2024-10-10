RACSB Partners with Altruix Pharmacy to Expand Access to Medication for Behavioral Health and Developmental Disabilities

The Rappahannock Area Community Services Board (RACSB) has announced a new partnership with Altruix Pharmacy to improve access to medication for individuals with behavioral health concerns and developmental disabilities. The collaboration aims to overcome barriers that prevent individuals from taking their prescribed medications, such as transportation, time, and cost.

Joe Wickens, executive director of RACSB, highlighted the importance of this partnership: “The individuals we serve have unique needs. Altruix focuses on behavioral healthcare and developmental disability services, giving them valuable expertise. The pharmacy team will provide tailored care to the people we serve and offer a valuable resource to our employees.”

Meeting the Community’s Needs

This partnership is part of RACSB’s larger goal to integrate whole-person health care for the community. Altruix will operate a hybrid pharmacy model at RACSB’s Fredericksburg Clinic, offering on-site services supported by a distribution hub. This setup allows the pharmacy to provide medication packaging and monthly cycle fills, improving both quality control and patient convenience.

“We’re excited to be part of this meaningful step forward,” said Greg Ganse, CEO of Altruix Pharmacy. “By partnering with RACSB, we can bring our expertise in behavioral health and developmental disabilities directly to the people who need it most.”

Brandie Williams, RACSB’s executive director of community support, emphasized the critical need for the partnership, citing alarming statistics that show men and women with mental disorders have life expectancies that are 10 and 7 years shorter, respectively, than those without. “By providing comprehensive care management and leveraging Altruix’s patented Medherent technology, we aim to improve medication adherence, a key factor in supporting better health outcomes,” said Williams.

Overcoming Barriers to Medication Access

For many residents, accessing medication can be a challenge due to financial constraints, time, and transportation issues. Altruix’s on-site presence at the Fredericksburg Clinic and its delivery service will help mitigate these barriers. The pharmacy is located on a public transportation route and can coordinate with patients’ appointments. For those unable to visit the clinic, medications can be delivered directly to their homes.

Additionally, Altruix’s financial assistance program works closely with individuals and RACSB staff to reduce the cost of medications, ensuring affordability for all.

Pharmacy Grand Opening on October 22

The partnership will be celebrated with a grand opening event on October 22 at 3:00 p.m. at RACSB’s Fredericksburg Clinic. The event will highlight the positive impact the collaboration is expected to have on the community, including improved access to medications and specialized care for behavioral health and developmental disability patients.

For more information about RACSB and Altruix Pharmacy, visit their respective websites at rappahannockareacsb.org and altruix.com.