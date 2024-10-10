Marine Corps Museum Unveils Two Galleries to Public

U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. Benjamin T. Watson, the Commanding General of Training and Education Command and Sgt. Maj. Stephen Griffin, the Command Sgt. Maj. of Training and Education Command, cut a ribbon at the National Museum of the Marine Corps in Triangle on Sunday. [U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Lance Cpl. Juaquin Greaves] Civilians look at displays at the National Museum of the Marine Corps in Triangle on Sunday. [U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Lance Cpl. Juaquin Greaves] Civilians look at displays at the National Museum of the Marine Corps in Triangle on Sunday. [U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Lance Cpl. Juaquin Greaves]

The National Museum of the Marine Corps unveiled two new galleries to the public on Sunday, commemorating the exhibits with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

The galleries feature hundreds of artifacts from all major United States Marine Corps operations from 1976 to 2021, including Operation Iraqi Freedom and Operation Enduring Freedom. As the 250th anniversary of the Corps approaches, this new exhibit will showcase the most recent 50 years.

It took 13 years of work by the museum staff and contributors to collect all of the artifacts for the exhibits. Many displays include uniforms of Marines and a comprehensive view of life in the Corps in combat and humanitarian missions.

“Each of the artifacts tell part of the Marine Corps story,” Keil Gentry, Director of the NMMC and retired Marine Corps Colonel said. “You will see the dress blues of 1st Lt. William Sommerhof who, along with 240 other Americans, was killed in the Beirut bombing on Oct. 23, 1983. Keep in mind, many of the dress blues you see in these new galleries represent a Marine killed in action.”

The new exhibits will also feature the integration of women and reservists in the Corps, advancements in military medicine and the role of unmanned vehicles in modern combat. There are also many interactive elements in the exhibit. There is a life-sized recreation of an Iraqi street scene, allowing veterans and visitors to directly engage with Corps experiences.

“They’re not just displays; they’re a powerful representation of the very best our Nation has to offer, of selfless service and sacrifice,” keynote speaker Lt. Gen. Benjamin Watson said.