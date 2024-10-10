Gainesville Man Pleads Guilty to Diverting $12M from Air Force Contract

From The United States Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Virginia:

Two executives at a contractor for the U.S. Air Force (USAF) pled guilty to theft of government property after diverting over $12 million from an Air Force contract to pay for unrelated personal and business expenses.

According to court documents, Thomas D. Burns, 74, of Gainesville, and Daniel B. Tolley, 63, of Purcellville, founded SP Global, Inc. (SPG) in 2012. Burns served, at various times, as Chief Executive Officer, Chairman of the Board, and President. Tolley served, at various times, as Chief Technology Officer, President, and a member of the Board of Directors. In 2016, SPG incorporated SPG Institute, Inc. (SPGI).

On Dec. 20, 2017, the United States Air Force (USAF) issued a Request for Information to initiate a collaborative research consortium for developing autonomy technologies, the Autonomy Research Collaboration Network (ARCNet). SPGI bid on and was ultimately awarded the project for over $196 million.