Prince William County Police Report 4 Separate Malicious Wounding Incidents

There have been several malicious wounding cases in Prince William. The most recent being on October 7, where a 39-year-old man was charged with malicious wounding and domestic assault after allegedly choking and slapping a 31-year-old woman during a dispute and pushing a 17-year-old girl, causing her to hit a railing.

Press Release from Prince William County Police:

Malicious Wounding (Domestic) – On October 7 at 12:01AM, officers responded to a residence located in the 4100 block of Hampstead Ln [near] Woodbridge (22192) to investigate a domestic dispute. The investigation revealed the victim, 31-year-old woman, and a family, identified as the accused, were involved in a verbal altercation that escalated. During the encounter, t he accused placed his hands around the victim’s neck and slapped her in the face. At one point, the accused pushed another family member, a 17-year-old female juvenile, causing her to strike a railing. Minor injuries were reported. Following the investigation, the accused, identified as Rameshwar PANDAY, was arrested. Arrested on October 7:

Rameshwar PANDAY, 39, of the 4100 block of Hampstead Ln [near] Woodbridge

Charged with 1 count of malicious wounding and 2 counts of domestic assault & battery

Court Date: Pending | Bond: Unavailable

Before, on October 6, two men were charged following a road rage incident in Woodbridge where one driver allegedly slashed the other with a pocketknife, causing a minor laceration, while a passenger brandished a firearm during the confrontation.

Press Release from Prince William County Police:

Malicious Wounding | Brandishing a Firearm (Road-Rage) – On October 6 at 8:40AM, officers responded to the area of Vinyard Way and Occoquan Rd in Woodbridge (22191) to investigate a road rage incident. The investigation revealed both drivers were involved in a verbal altercation that escalated. During the encounter, a passenger in one of the vehicles brandished a firearm from his waistband, while one of the drivers pulled out a small pocketknife and slashed towards the other driver, causing a minor laceration to his arm. No other injuries were reported. Following the investigation, one of the drivers, identified as Harry O’Conner CHESTER, and the passenger in the other vehicle, identified as Samuel BERRUM VALENCIA, were arrested. Arrested on October 6:

Harry O’Conner CHESTER, 71, of 13128 Rock Ridge Ln in Woodbridge Charged with malicious wounding

Court Date: Pending | Bond: Unavailable Samuel BERRUM VALENCIA, 23, of 13721 Richmond Hwy, #2, in Woodbridge

Charged with brandishing a firearm

Court Date: Pending | Bond: Unavailable

Another day before that, on October 5, a 28-year-old woman was charged with malicious wounding after allegedly using scissors and a screwdriver to assault a 41-year-old man during a domestic dispute at an apartment in Dale City, resulting in minor injuries.

Press Release from Prince William County Police:

Malicious Wounding (Domestic) – On October 5 at 3:18PM, officers responded to the Stoney Ridge Apartments located in the 4400 block of Worchester Dr in [Dale City] (22193) to investigate a domestic dispute. The investigation revealed the victim, 41-year-old man, and an acquaintance, identified as the accused, were involved in a verbal altercation that escalated. During the encounter, the accused used scissors and a screwdriver to assault the victim. Minor injuries were reported. Following the investigation, the accused, identified as Ajua Kristina CLARK, was arrested. Arrested on October 7:

Ajua Kristina CLARK, 28, of the 4400 block of Worchester Dr in [Dale City]

Charged with malicious wounding

Court Date: Pending | Bond: $6,000 secured

Additionally on October 5, a 28-year-old man was charged with malicious wounding after allegedly striking a 23-year-old during a verbal altercation in Woodbridge, causing the victim to lose consciousness and require medical treatment.

Press Release from Prince William County Police: