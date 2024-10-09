Prince William County Police Report 4 Separate Malicious Wounding Incidents

Press Release from Prince William County Police:
Malicious Wounding (Domestic) – On October 7 at 12:01AM, officers responded to a residence located in the 4100 block of Hampstead Ln [near] Woodbridge (22192) to investigate a domestic dispute. The investigation revealed the victim, 31-year-old woman, and a family, identified as the accused, were involved in a verbal altercation that escalated. During the encounter, t
he accused placed his hands around the victim’s neck and slapped her in the face. At one point, the accused pushed another family member, a 17-year-old female juvenile, causing her to strike a railing. Minor injuries were reported. Following the investigation, the accused, identified as Rameshwar PANDAY, was arrested.
Arrested on October 7:
Rameshwar PANDAY, 39, of the 4100 block of Hampstead Ln [near] Woodbridge
Charged with 1 count of malicious wounding and 2 counts of domestic assault & battery
Court Date: Pending | Bond: Unavailable
Before, on October 6, two men were charged following a road rage incident in Woodbridge where one driver allegedly slashed the other with a pocketknife, causing a minor laceration, while a passenger brandished a firearm during the confrontation.
Press Release from Prince William County Police:
Malicious Wounding | Brandishing a Firearm (Road-Rage) – On October 6 at 8:40AM, officers responded to the area of Vinyard Way and Occoquan Rd in Woodbridge (22191) to investigate a road rage incident. The investigation revealed both drivers were involved in a verbal altercation that escalated. During the encounter, a passenger in one of the vehicles brandished a firearm from his waistband, while one of the drivers pulled out a small pocketknife and slashed towards the other driver, causing a minor laceration to his arm. No other injuries were reported. Following the investigation, one of the drivers, identified as Harry O’Conner CHESTER, and the passenger in the other vehicle, identified as Samuel BERRUM VALENCIA, were arrested.
Arrested on October 6:
Harry O’Conner CHESTER, 71, of 13128 Rock Ridge Ln in Woodbridge
Charged with malicious wounding
Court Date: Pending | Bond: Unavailable
Samuel BERRUM VALENCIA, 23, of 13721 Richmond Hwy, #2, in Woodbridge
Charged with brandishing a firearm
Court Date: Pending | Bond: Unavailable
Press Release from Prince William County Police:
Malicious Wounding (Domestic) – On October 5 at 3:18PM, officers responded to the Stoney Ridge Apartments located in the 4400 block of Worchester Dr in [Dale City] (22193) to investigate a domestic dispute. The investigation revealed the victim, 41-year-old man, and an acquaintance, identified as the accused, were involved in a verbal altercation that escalated. During the encounter, the accused used scissors and a screwdriver to assault the victim. Minor injuries were reported. Following the investigation, the accused, identified as Ajua Kristina CLARK, was arrested.
Arrested on October 7:
Ajua Kristina CLARK, 28, of the 4400 block of Worchester Dr in [Dale City]
Charged with malicious wounding
Court Date: Pending | Bond: $6,000 secured
Press Release from Prince William County Police:
Malicious Wounding – On October 5 at 7:52AM, officers responded to investigate an assault that was reported to have occurred in the 2000 block of Daniel Stuart Sq in Woodbridge (22191) earlier that morning between 2:00AM and 3:00AM. The investigation revealed the victim, 23-year-old man, and an acquaintance, identified as the accused, were involved in a verbal altercation that escalated. During the encounter, the accused repeatedly struck the victim in the face causing him to fall to the ground and lose consciousness. The victim was treated at an area hospital for non-life threatening injuries. No other injuries were reported. The accused was located at his home and detained without incident. Following the investigation, the accused, identified as George Kwamina OGOE, was arrested.
Arrested on October 5:
George Kwamina OGOE, 28, of 5715 [Rhode] Island Dr in [Dale City]
Charged with malicious wounding
Court Date: Pending | Bond: Held WITHOUT Bond