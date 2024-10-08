Woodbridge Killer Receives 60-Year Sentence for 2022 Double Homicide

A man was sentenced to 70 years in prison, with 10 years suspended, for the May 2022 murders of two individuals in Woodbridge. A jury found him guilty of first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit murder, and gang participation involving a juvenile. The case stems from May 2022, when two people were found shot to death at Woodbridge Station Apartments after a resident noticed a bullet hole in his ceiling and reported it to the police. Officers discovered bullet fragments in the apartment below the victims’ residence, leading them to the tragic scene upstairs.

Press Release from The Office of the Commonwealth’s Attorney:

Prince William County Commonwealth’s Attorney Amy Ashworth announces the sentencing of Anthony Perkins, 27, arising from the May 2022 murders of two Woodbridge men. On October 3, 2024, Mr. Perkins was sentenced by Judge Angela Horan of the Prince William County Circuit Court to 70 years in prison with 10 years suspended resulting in an active sentence of 60 years in prison to serve and a period of indefinite probation upon his release.

On June 14, 2024, a Prince William County jury found Mr. Perkins guilty of two counts of first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit murder, and gang participation involving a juvenile; on June 17, 2024, the same Prince William County jury recommended a sentence of 70 years in prison. The case was prosecuted by Chief Deputy Commonwealth’s Attorney Kristina Robinson and Deputy Commonwealth’s Attorney Donald Goodman.