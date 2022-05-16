On Sunday, May 15, at 4:06 p.m., officers went to the Woodbridge Station Apartments in the 13600 block of Mary’s Way in Woodbridge after someone reported seeing a bullet hole in their ceiling.

A resident of an apartment reported to police that a bullet hole was discovered in his ceiling, appearing to have come from the above apartment. A bullet fragment was also found on the resident’s floor.

Officers attempted contact at the apartment where the gunshot was believed to have been fired to check on the occupants. After receiving no answer at the door, officers asked a maintenance employee to open the door.

They found two men suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. Rescue personnel responded to the apartment and confirmed both men were deceased.

There were no signs of forced entry into the apartment. No additional injuries or other property damage were reported. Detectives investigated the incident to determine what led up to the shooting.

The incident does not appear to be random, and there is no active threat to the community, police said.

The investigation continues.

The deceased are Malik Xavier Lamar Davis, 23, of Woodbridge, and Christian Jamar Roberts, 23, of Dumfries.

Also, on Sunday, a man was shot to death in a parking lot in the Port-O-Dumfries neighborhood. (See that story here).