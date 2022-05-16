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Breaking: Man shot and killed in Dumfries neighborhood

By Potomac Local News

A man was shot to death in Dumfries.

On Sunday, May 15, at 9:12 p.m., Prince William County and Dumfries police officers went to the 3600 block of Tavern Way, behind the old Dumfries-Triangle Rescue Squad, to investigate a shooting.

Officers found a man lying in a parking lot of the Port-O-Dumfries residential neighborhood suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to the upper body.

Officers used trauma kits to administer first aid until rescue personnel arrived. Miles Tracey HALL, 52, of Triangle, was pronounced dead.

The preliminary investigation into the incident revealed that gunshots were heard in the parking lot before an SUV was seen leaving the area at a high rate of speed. No additional injuries or property damage were reported.

Detectives are investigating the incident to determine what led up to the shooting. No suspect has been identified at this time.

Preliminarily, the incident does not appear to be random, and there is no active threat to the community.

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