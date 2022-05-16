A man was shot to death in Dumfries.

On Sunday, May 15, at 9:12 p.m., Prince William County and Dumfries police officers went to the 3600 block of Tavern Way, behind the old Dumfries-Triangle Rescue Squad, to investigate a shooting.

*INCIDENT: Shots Fired | Dumfries – Officers are in the area of Tavern Way and Olde Port Lane for a shots fired call. Area residents can expect an increased police presence as the investigation continues. pic.twitter.com/55aIOgVxdF — Prince William County Police Department (@PWCPolice) May 16, 2022

Officers found a man lying in a parking lot of the Port-O-Dumfries residential neighborhood suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to the upper body.

Officers used trauma kits to administer first aid until rescue personnel arrived. Miles Tracey HALL, 52, of Triangle, was pronounced dead.

The preliminary investigation into the incident revealed that gunshots were heard in the parking lot before an SUV was seen leaving the area at a high rate of speed. No additional injuries or property damage were reported.

Detectives are investigating the incident to determine what led up to the shooting. No suspect has been identified at this time.

Preliminarily, the incident does not appear to be random, and there is no active threat to the community.