Man Charged in Spotsylvania Bank Robbery Attempt

On October 4, 2024, a male suspect entered a bank in Cosner’s Corner and handed the teller a note demanding money. During the attempt, the suspect displayed a knife but left without any cash. Deputies quickly arrived to search for the suspect, who was spotted and apprehended by a fire marshal in the area. The suspect was later charged with entering a bank armed with the intent to commit larceny.

Press Release from Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office:

On October 04, 2024 at 1pm, a male suspect entered the Atlantic Union Bank in the 10100 block of Patriot Hwy in Cosner[‘s] Corner and provided the bank teller a note demanding money. The suspect displayed a knife during the robbery attempt, but left on foot without obtaining any money. Deputies quickly arrived and scoured the area looking for the suspect. Just south of the bank, Fire Marshall J. Strang who was in the area spotted the suspect and assisted deputies with taking him into custody.

Detectives arrested and charged the suspect who was identified as Xavier Roberts, 43 years of age from Spotsylvania with entering a bank armed with the intent to commit larceny. He was incarcerated in the Rappahannock Regional Jail under no bond.