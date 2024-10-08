The Picklr to Open on Plank Road

Updated Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024 — Pickleball fans, grab your paddles: Fredericksburg’s new indoor pickleball facility will open on October 19. The Picklr location at 3700 Plank Road will be open daily from 6 a.m. to midnight.

Owner Jay Sartori said he and his partner Kim have been avid pickleball players for years. They “wanted to create a curated, ‘eatertainment-style’ pickleball club.” Guests will not only be able to play, but also socialize and enjoy great food. Sartori described pickleball as the fastest-growing sport in the U.S., outpacing tennis and golf combined.

Sartori said all of Picklr’s clubs feature a fully-stocked pro shop with head-to-toe pickleball gear. The facility offers locker rooms and changing rooms, and most Picklr clubs have showers. Sartori said they will offer light food and beverage options, and the menus vary from location to location. [After this article was published, Santori said no food or drink would be served at the establishment].

The Picklr offers several membership options, including a $30 for 30 Days trial membership for those who are just exploring the sport. Their “All In” membership, priced at $139 per month, includes perks like unlimited play, leagues, tournaments, clinics, and guest passes at any Picklr club nationwide.

Sartori said, “We recognize that youth are the future of our sport,” noting the club offers junior memberships for youth between 15 and 18 years old and summer camps.

The Fredericksburg Picklr will offer private lessons and clinics for all skill levels. “We have full-time coaches who are ready to help players learn and refine their skills,” Sartori said. The facility will also host leagues and tournaments catering to all skill levels.