Harris Leads Trump by 11 Points Among Virginia Voters; Kaine Dominates Senate Race

A new survey conducted by the Wason Center reveals that Vice President Kamala Harris leads former President Donald Trump by 11 points in the race for the White House among likely voters in Virginia.

Harris garners 52% of the vote compared to Trump’s 41%, with 4% of voters undecided and 3% choosing another candidate. Harris’s support is particularly strong among women, Black voters, and college-educated individuals, while Trump maintains strong backing among Republicans and a slight edge with white voters.

In the U.S. Senate race, incumbent Democrat Tim Kaine holds a commanding 20-point lead over Republican Hung Cao. Kaine currently has the support of 55% of likely voters, compared to Cao’s 35%, with 8% undecided.

Key issues driving voter decisions include inflation and the economy, which 29% of respondents identified as their top concern. Other prominent issues include threats to democracy (18%), immigration (11%), and abortion (10%).

Virginia voters believe Harris is better equipped than Trump to handle a range of issues, including threats to democracy and racial inequality, but they are closely divided on who would better manage inflation and the economy. The U.S. Senate race shows a significant gap in name recognition, with 54% of respondents unfamiliar with Cao, compared to Kaine’s broad favorability.

The survey, conducted between September 28 and October 4, 2024, polled 800 likely voters across the Commonwealth.