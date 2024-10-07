Dumfries Triangle Volunteer Fire Department Acquires Lent Ambulance

The Dumfries Triangle Volunteer Fire Department has acquired a lent ambulance from the Prince William County Department of Fire and Rescue, allowing it to provide Basic Life Support (BLS) services to the Dumfries and Triangle communities. This initiative, effective October 1, 2024, aims to improve emergency response capabilities and reduce the workload on Advanced Life Support (ALS) units.

Press Release:

The Dumfries Triangle Volunteer Fire Department (Station 3, located at 18321 Jefferson Davis Highway) is pleased to announce the acquisition of a lent ambulance from Prince William County Department of Fire and Rescue System. This collaboration enables the department to provide Basic Life Support (BLS) ambulance services to the Dumfries, Triangle and neighboring communities, enhancing local emergency response capabilities.

Since the Prince William County Board of Supervisors voted to dissolve the Dumfries-Triangle Rescue Squad (DTRS), located at 3800 Graham Park Road, Dumfries, on October 17, 2017, all medical transports have been provided by:

– Fire Rescue System ALS (Advanced Life Support) transports from Medic units 503, 517, and 523

– Quantico Medic units

– Dale City Volunteer Fire Department’s Ambulance (Unit 510)

These emergency services have ensured continued medical transport coverage for the community.

Effective October 1, 2024, the Dumfries Triangle Volunteer Fire Department (DTVFD) introduces a new Basic Life Support (BLS) ambulance service, alleviating the increased workload on the Department of Fire and Rescue systems medic units.

Better serve the community’s emergency needs Lighten the burden on system ALS units, allowing them to focus on advanced life support calls

DTVFD aims to strengthen partnerships with:

Fire and Rescue System

Prince William County Board of Directors

Dumfries Mayor and Town Council

The community we serve

By working together, we enhance emergency response and care for our residents.

Consider serving your community as a firefighter, EMT, or associate member. Visit www.dumfriesfire.com and select “Volunteer Now” to express interest.

Benefits include:

Sponsorship for certification training at Prince William County Volunteer Fire Academy

Opportunities for certified firefighters and EMTs

Community service and camaraderie

Join Dumfries Triangle VFD today!