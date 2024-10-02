Police Report: Two Arrests in Separate Incidents — Suspect Apprehended in June Domestic Dispute at Woodbridge Station, Another Charged in Triangle Burglary Attempt

A suspect has been arrested in connection with a domestic dispute that occurred in June at an apartment complex. The individual faces charges of abduction, brandishing, and domestic assault following an incident where a physical altercation escalated and a firearm was brandished.

Press Release from Prince William Police:

Abduction (Domestic Related) *ARREST – On September 28, the suspect sought in

connection to the domestic dispute that was reported to have occurred at the Woodbridge

Station Apartments located in the 1300 block of Eisenhower Cl. in Woodbridge (22191) on

June 7, was arrested. The accused, identified as Jamari ANKRAH, was located by Prince

George’s County police. Arrested on September 28:

Jamari ANKRAH, 23, of the 1300 block of Eisenhower Cl. in Woodbridge

Charged with 1 count of abduction, 2 counts of brandishing, 1 count of domestic assault & battery

Court Date: Pending | Status: Incarcerated Abduction (Domestic Related) [Previously Released] – On June 7 at 12:19PM, officers responded

to the Woodbridge Station Apartments located in the 1300 block of Eisenhower Cl. in Woodbridge

(22191) to investigate a domestic dispute. The investigation revealed the victim, a 22-year-old

woman, and an acquaintance, identified as the accused, were involved in a verbal altercation that

escalated. During the encounter, the accused struck the victim and physically prevented her from

the room. When a 33-year-old female family member intervened, the accused brandished a firearm

before leaving the apartment. No injuries were reported. Following the investigation, officers

obtained arrest warrants for the accused, identified as Jamari ANKRAH. Attempts to locate the

accused have been unsuccessful.

On September 27 at 10:36 p.m., officers responded to an attempted burglary at a residence near Triangle. The investigation indicated that an unknown man had attempted to force entry multiple times, causing damage to the front door. The suspect was located nearby, found to be intoxicated, and was arrested on charges of attempted burglary and public intoxication.

Press Release from Prince William Police:

Attempted Burglary – On September 27 at 10:36PM, officers responded to a residence located in the 18100 block of Olde Port Ln. [near] Triangle (22172) to investigate an attempted burglary. The investigation revealed an unknown man, later identified as the accused, attempted to force entry into the home multiple times. Responding officers located the accused nearby where he was detained and determined to be intoxicated. Officers determined the accused damaged the front door of the residence. No entry was made into the home. Following the investigation, the accused, identified as Michael Delanie

CLAYTON, was arrested. Arrested on September 27:

Michael Delanie CLAYTON, 38, of 859 W. Glebe Rd. in Alexandria

Charged with attempted burglary and intoxicated in public

Court Date: Pending | Bond: $5,000 Secured

On September 27 at 10:36 p.m., officers responded to an attempted burglary at a residence near Triangle. The investigation indicated that an unknown man had tried to force entry multiple times, causing damage to the front door. The suspect was located nearby, found to be intoxicated, and was arrested on charges of attempted burglary and public intoxication.

Press Release from Prince William Police: