Police Charge 2nd Suspect in 2023 Dumfries-Area Homicide

A second suspect has been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting from November 2023. The initial suspect was arrested in July 2024, and both are facing charges related to the incident that resulted in the death of a 26-year-old man.

Press Release from Prince William County Police:

Murder Investigation *ADDITIONAL ARREST – While continuing the investigation into the fatal shooting that occurred in the 3700 block of Wharf Ln. in Triangle (22172) on November 14, 2023, detectives identified a second suspect involved in the incident. Following the investigation, detectives obtained arrest warrants for the suspect, identified as Keavon Teddrick COLEMAN. On September 30, 2024 members of the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force located the suspect in Alexandria where he was taken into custody. A suspect was previously arrested for murder on July 10, 2024 in connection to this investigation.

Arrested on September 30:

Keavon Teddrick COLEMAN, 27, of 3109 Chesapeake Dr. in Woodbridge

Charged with use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and robbery

Court Date: Pending | Bond: Unavailable

Identified:

The deceased was identified as Quatrail Raynard SMALLS, 26, of Big Stone Gap, VA

Murder Investigation *ARREST [Previously Released] – On July 10, 2024, the suspect, identified as Tyus James TERRELL, who was sought in connection to the murder of a 26-year-old man stemming from an altercation between the two men that occurred in the 3700 block of Wharf Ln. in Triangle (22172) on November 14, 2023, was arrested. On the afternoon of July 10, 2024, the U.S. Marshals Service notified Prince William County police of the apprehension by members of their Fugitive Task Force which took place in the area of Dale Blvd and Neabsco Mills Rd in Woodbridge. Detectives had previously identified TERRELL as the suspect in the case the day after the fatal shooting in November 2023, and a reward was offered for his arrest and conviction.

Murder Investigation *REWARD INCREASED [Previously Released] – The Prince Wiliam County Police Department has increased the reward offered for information on the whereabouts of the suspect sought in connection to the shooting death of a 26-year-old man following an altercation that occurred in the 3700 block of Wharf Ln. in Triangle (22172) on November 14. During the investigation, the suspect involved in the shooting was identified as Tyus James TERRELL. Detectives obtained arrest warrants for the suspect and an initial reward amount was offered for information leading to his arrest and conviction. Further attempts and leads in locating the suspect have been unsuccessful. The police department is now offering an increased reward of up to $10,000 for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of this suspect. The investigation continues.

Murder Investigation *REWARD [Previously Released] – The Prince Wiliam County Police Department is offering a reward for information on the whereabouts of the suspect sought in connection to the shooting death of a 26-year-old man that occurred in the 3700 block of Wharf Ln. in Triangle (22172) on November 14. During the investigation, the suspect involved in the shooting was identified as Tyus James TERRELL. Attempts and leads in locating the suspect have been unsuccessful. The police department is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of this suspect. The investigation continues.

Murder Investigation *SUSPECT IDENTIFIED [Previously Released] – On November 15, detectives identified a suspect involved in the fatal shooting that was reported to have occurred in the 3700 block of Wharf Ln. in Triangle (22172) on November 14. While investigating the incident, detectives identified the suspect as Tyus James TERRELL, and obtained warrants for his arrest. While investigating the homicide, Prince William County detectives, with the assistance of the Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office, executed multiple search warrants in Spotsylvania County in connection to the ongoing investigation. Attempts to locate the accused were unsuccessful. Both parties were known to one another, and the incident was not random. Detectives are continuing to actively investigate the incident to determine what led up to the shooting and are seeking to speak with anyone who has information regarding this incident or the whereabouts of the accused. More information will be released when available. The investigation continues.

Homicide Investigation [Previously Released] – On November 14 at 8:41PM, officers responded to the 3700 block of Wharf Ln. in Triangle (22172) to investigate a shooting. The investigation revealed gunshots were heard in the area which struck a 26-year-old man who was found lying on the ground by responding officers. Officers provided immediate first aid to the man who was transported to an area hospital where he later died from his injuries. While checking the area, officers located shell casings in the roadway on Wharf Ln. and a residence in the Linden Park Apartment complex that was struck by gunfire. No other injuries or property damage were reported. More information will be released when available. Detectives are requesting anyone with information regarding this investigation to contact police at 703-792-6500 or submit a tip online at pwcva.gov/policetip. The investigation continues.