We Need Your Stories: Stafford County School Bus Issues

Dear Members,

We seek your insights on the ongoing challenges with the Stafford County Public Schools transportation system. As many of you know, the start of the school year was marked by significant bus scheduling issues, leaving 3,000 children without transportation, as reported in late August. This has continued with late buses and some that never showed, profoundly affecting students and families.

Recently, the Stafford County School Board Chair, Maureen Siegmund, acknowledged these ongoing problems and discussed the potential for an independent investigation into what went wrong. The board is considering various steps to address the issues, which include software malfunctions and staff shortages that have significantly disrupted daily routines.

Your experiences are precious to us and to our community. Whether your child’s bus was late or didn’t show up, or if you’ve had to make alternative arrangements, we want to hear from you. You can simply share your story (please include your name, your child’s age, and the name of your child’s school) by texting 571-989-1695 or emailing us.

If you like, you may indicate if you are open to being contacted for an interview. Your voice is crucial in our continued coverage and advocacy for solutions.

Thank you for helping us gather this vital information and supporting local journalism.

Best regards,

Uriah Kiser

Founder & Publisher

Potomac Local News