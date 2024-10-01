What’s On the Agenda? Stafford’s Board of Supervisors Meets October 1

Stafford County’s Board of Supervisors will hold their next meeting on Tuesday, October 1. at 5 p.m. The meeting is streamed live, and the agenda is posted online. To provide the public with more information about the board meetings, we’ve assembled a list of some of the items on the agenda.

On the agenda:

The Board will recognize several awareness campaigns in October:

October 6-12 – Fire Prevention Week

October 24 – World Polio Day in Stafford County

Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Domestic Violence Awareness Month

Cyber Security Awareness Month

Parks and Recreation

A request to increase the rent on the Stafford County Gymnastics Center at 500 Nelms Circle from 2% to 5% for the next term of the lease. The landlord cites increasing insurance costs, higher property values, and recent improvements to the facility in its request for higher rent. This will add $5,310.27 to the FY2025 Operating Budget. The department leases the entire 25,500 square foot building and hosts over 600 children each week for gymnastics and other activities.

A request to approve another five-year contract with Stafford Area Soccer Association (Stafford Soccer), which oversees the county’s recreational soccer program and also hosts a travel league. Stafford Soccer pays the county a fee from each player registered. Over 4,000 players participate in the league each year, and the program uses over 32,000 volunteer hours and over 5,500 paid staff hours.

Treasurer’s Office

A request for the county to provide approximately $49,000 towards the renovation of the Treasurer’s office. The full project cost is $299,201; the Treasurer’s DMV Funds will cover the remaining $250,000. The renovations will add ADA-compliant service windows, remove non-ADA features and safety hazards, reconfigure the office space, and add more safety features.

Public Safety

A request to approve a $1.33 million contract with BKV Group DC PLLC for the design and construction of a new Fire and Rescue Station 8 in Rock Hill. The current building is outdated and no longer meets the needs of the department or the community. The new 17,000-square-foot facility will replace outdated buildings and improve efficiency by combining fire and rescue services in one location. The station will be a full-service facility providing administrative, living quarters, and operational areas. The funding will come from budgeted Capital Improvement Project (CIP) funds.

A request to approve a contract for the design and construction administration services for the Fire and Rescue Station 9 rebuild project in Aquia. The current building is outdated and no longer meets the needs of the department or the community. The new full-service station will be approximately 20,000 square feet, providing administrative offices, living quarters, and operational areas for up to 15 personnel. The $1.12 million project is funded through budgeted CIP funds.

Human Resources

Proposed updates to Stafford County’s Salary Administration Policy include bonuses, pay increases, and other incentives to enhance recruitment and retention efforts. A public hearing will be held for certain bonus-related policies, while other changes can be implemented upon approval. The plan includes bonuses rewarding tenure and for completing related or necessary licensing and certifications.

Planning and Zoning